close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

When Dilip Kumar asked Anupam Kher to 'relax'

The film also featured Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi and Dara Singh.

When Dilip Kumar asked Anupam Kher to &#039;relax&#039;

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says it was a pat on the shoulder from legendary actor Dilip Kumar during the shoot of their film "Karma" that made him feel that he had arrived.

Anupam on Wednesday shared a still from the 1986 film "Karma", directed by Subhash Ghai. Anupam played the iconic villain Dr. Dang, while Dilip Kumar essayed the role of Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh, a police officer.

He captioned the image: "The iconic meeting of Dr. Dang with Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh. This was my first day of shoot for Subhash Ghaiji's magnum opus 'Karma'. I was apprehensive, nervous and excited to be in the same frame with the real thespian and legend Dilip Kumar." 

"His 'Relax! It is only acting' didn't relax me. But his pat on my shoulder after the shot did make me think that I had arrived. There is, and there will be, nobody like Dilip Saab. He is the ultimate actor India has ever produced," he added.

The film also featured Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi and Dara Singh.

 

Tags:
Dilip KumarAnupam KherBollywood
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra's khaki shorts invite troll trouble

Must Watch

PT3M52S

5W1H: India to surpass China as most populous country in next 8 years