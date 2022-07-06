New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh turned 37 years old on Wednesday (June 6). The talented actor made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Yash Raj Films ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and has since then continuously proven his mettle and impressed the audiences as he effortlessly gets into the skin of diverse roles and characters that he has essayed. Ranveer, a top leading actor of today, however does not come from a filmy family and didn't have connections in Bollywood. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has cast the ‘Ramleela’ actor in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, however was not convinced of Ranveer before he actually saw his debut movie.

Karan had told ‘Band Baja Baaraat’ producer Aditya Chopra that he is making a mistake by launching Ranveer as he doesn’t at all look like a movie star. “This is the age when the actor is appreciated. When I saw Ranveer Singh a decade ago, I was like 'he doesn't look like a movie star at all, he should not be in the movies'. But when I saw his performance, I was like, 'this boy is a movie star'. He can act. It's the age of the actor, it's the death of the superstar, I believe." Karan said this in 2019 at the Film Companion's Tape Cast series.

Karan had also said, “I saw the promo and I was like, ‘This boy actually has a sense of confidence and there is something about him. But it’s not reflective in that poster, change that poster.’ I was like, I have no hope. I went to see this film and I was like, ‘Oh my God, he (Ranveer) is a movie star. He is a bloody movie star”.

On the work front, Ranveer has interesting projects in the lineup. He has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’.