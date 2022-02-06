हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
When Lata Mangeshkar cradled baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms, see throwback photo

Late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise has sent shockwaves across the country as people mourned her heartbreaking loss.

Mumbai: After learning about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her late husband with the legendary singer. In the image, Lata Mangeshkar can be seen holding little Rishi Kapoor in her arms.

"Heartbroken. Lil Rishi in her arms," she captioned the post.

neetu

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning due to post-COVID-19 complications.

She was 92. Her condition deteriorated on Saturday and she was put on ventilator support in a critical condition.

Neetu Kapoor`s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. She shared a throwback image, which features Rishi Kapoor sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also marked their presence in the particular picture. 

