हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: A look at musical legend's numerous awards over the years

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at 8:12 am at Breach Candy hospital. To honour her memory, we take a look at her numerous awards.

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: A look at musical legend&#039;s numerous awards over the years
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 8:12 am. Her death was attributed to multiple organ failure after COVID as per Breach Candy hospital officials. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects.

She had been admitted to the hospital first in January and then again on February 5 when her health began deteriorating again. In the beginning, she was responding well to treatments, however, she breathed her last on the morning of February 6.

In honour of her memory and rich musical legacy, we take a look at the awards and recognition she gained over the course of her illustrious singing career.

See the full list here:

1959: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Madhumati) 
1963: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Bees Saal Bad) 
1966: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Khandan) 
1966: Best Music Director for Sadhi Manas (Marathi) under the name 'Anandghan' 
1966: Best Playback Singer for Sadhi Mansa 
1969: Padma Bhushan 
1970: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer( Jeene Ki raah) 
1972: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Parichay.  
1974: She became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.  
1974: Lata Mangeshkar holds the distinction of being the most recorded artist in the history of Indian music in Guinness Record in 1974.  
1974: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Kora Kagaz 
1977: Best Playback Singer for Jait Re Jait 
1989: Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.  
1989: Padma Vibhushan 
1990 - Raja-Lakshmi Award by Sri Raja-Lakshmi Foundation, Chennai  
1990: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Lekin. 
1993: Lifetime Achievement Award 
1994: Filmfare special award 
1996: Star screen lifetime achievement award.  
1996 - Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award  
1997: Rajiv Gandhi Award 
1997: Maharashtra Bhushan Award 
1998 - Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Indian Educational Society  
1999: Zee Cine Award for Lifetime Achievements  
1999: NTR National Award 
2000: IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award 
2001: Best Playback Singer of the Millennium (female) by Hero Honda and file magazine "Stardust"  
2001: She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. 
2001: Maharashtra Ratna( First Recipient) 
2002: Asha Bhosle Award (First Recipient)  
2004: Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry  
2004: Filmfare special award 
2007: The government of France conferred on her its highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007. 
2008: One Time Award for Lifetime Achievement 
2009: ANR National Award  
2019: The Indian government honoured her with the Daughter of the Nation award on her 90th birthday in September 2019.

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. 

May her soul rest in peace!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar deathLata Mangeshkar diesLata Mangeshkar awardsLata Mangeshkar honoursLata Mangeshkar achievements
Next
Story

See wifey Aishwarya Rai's birthday message for her 'dearest baby' Abhishek Bachchan

Must Watch

PT5M10S

Election Rush: BJP will issue resolution letter for Uttarakhand elections