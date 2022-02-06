Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: A look at musical legend's numerous awards over the years

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 8:12 am. Her death was attributed to multiple organ failure after COVID as per Breach Candy hospital officials. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects.

She had been admitted to the hospital first in January and then again on February 5 when her health began deteriorating again. In the beginning, she was responding well to treatments, however, she breathed her last on the morning of February 6.

In honour of her memory and rich musical legacy, we take a look at the awards and recognition she gained over the course of her illustrious singing career.

See the full list here:

1959: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Madhumati)

1963: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Bees Saal Bad)

1966: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Khandan)

1966: Best Music Director for Sadhi Manas (Marathi) under the name 'Anandghan'

1966: Best Playback Singer for Sadhi Mansa

1969: Padma Bhushan

1970: Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer( Jeene Ki raah)

1972: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Parichay.

1974: She became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

1974: Lata Mangeshkar holds the distinction of being the most recorded artist in the history of Indian music in Guinness Record in 1974.

1974: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Kora Kagaz

1977: Best Playback Singer for Jait Re Jait

1989: Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

1989: Padma Vibhushan

1990 - Raja-Lakshmi Award by Sri Raja-Lakshmi Foundation, Chennai

1990: National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for songs of the film Lekin.

1993: Lifetime Achievement Award

1994: Filmfare special award

1996: Star screen lifetime achievement award.

1996 - Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award

1997: Rajiv Gandhi Award

1997: Maharashtra Bhushan Award

1998 - Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Indian Educational Society

1999: Zee Cine Award for Lifetime Achievements

1999: NTR National Award

2000: IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award

2001: Best Playback Singer of the Millennium (female) by Hero Honda and file magazine "Stardust"

2001: She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

2001: Maharashtra Ratna( First Recipient)

2002: Asha Bhosle Award (First Recipient)

2004: Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

2004: Filmfare special award

2007: The government of France conferred on her its highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007.

2008: One Time Award for Lifetime Achievement

2009: ANR National Award

2019: The Indian government honoured her with the Daughter of the Nation award on her 90th birthday in September 2019.

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

May her soul rest in peace!