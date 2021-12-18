हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Poonam Dhillon

When Poonam Dhillon gave jewellery to Padmini Kolhapure who eloped to get married

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon reveals she gave her jewellery to her friend and fellow actress Padmini Kolhapure.

When Poonam Dhillon gave jewellery to Padmini Kolhapure who eloped to get married
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon reveals how she gave her jewellery to her friend and fellow actress Padmini Kolhapure, who was preparing to run away and get married.

Poonam, who is appearing as a special guest along with Padmini on singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', shared: "In simple words, Padmini eloped to get married. Whatever jewellery she was wearing, we gave it to her. We were all so young, and we had no clue what she was going to wear for her wedding, so we organised her clothes. We have seen a lot of ups and downs together, happy and sad. I believe, family is chosen by God but there is this one relationship we have the liberty to choose for ourselves and that is friendship and I can do anything for this friendship."

Padmini adds: "I feel Poonam has been very giving and put in huge efforts in the course of our friendship, when my mother and father were not supportive of my marriage, Poonam helped me a lot."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan, airs on Zee TV.

 

