When Ranveer Singh Fell Into Dhol While Performing On Deepika Padukone's Song on Stage, Watch Old Viral Video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his energy, whether it's his performance or his extravagant presence. Furthermore, the actor is ready to share his energy with the audience through his performance. Sometimes he even goes overboard adding a bit of spice in the performance. Showing one such example is an old video of the actor that has gone viral. It is to be noted that the video is going viral as the actor is indulging in the promotion of 'Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'

As per the details, the video was filmed during an award show in 2020, where Ranveer performed a song. Even the song "Nagada Sang Dhol" is from one of his movies Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela also featuring Deepika Padukone.

In the viral video, Ranveer Singh can be seen grooving to the power-packed song while the hosts, Aparshakti Khurana and Rajkummar Rao, stand in the background. While Ranveer seems to be lost in performance he seems to have lost focus on two big dhols present on stage.

While in the middle of his performance, the actor seems to trip and falls into one of the dhol tearing its outer cover. With Ranveer Singh stuck in the prop on stage, the host seems to be quite surprised and helps him out.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, will be released soon, and Ranveer Singh is now preparing for it. The movie is made by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra are also featured in the movie. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, served as the movie's assistant director.

The movie was filmed in Russia, Jammu & Kashmir, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Manush Nandan is in charge of the film's cinematography, and Pritam is in charge of the score. On July 28, it is slated for release.