Vicky Kaushal

When Vicky Kaushal spoke about the kind of woman he'd like to marry - Read on

Vicky Kaushal, in a conversation with Bear Grylls, revealed that he wanted to marry a girl who'd make him feel at home.

When Vicky Kaushal spoke about the kind of woman he&#039;d like to marry - Read on
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to get married at the ceremony of their dreams in Rajasthan on December 9. Even though the duo has been tight-lipped about their romantic relationship, it appears the couple are ready to take the leap together. 

On the occasion of their upcoming ceremony, let's take a look at Vicky's interview where he spoke about marriage and the kind of woman he's like to make his wife.

When Vicky featured on the adventure TV show 'Into The Wild' with Bear Grylls, he was asked if he wanted to get married. To this, Vicky Kaushal replied, "I would love to, at some point."

 

The 'Sardar Udham' actor also opened up the qualities he wants in his dream girl.

He said, "Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding where you love each other for your plus and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other."

According to the latest updates, Katrina Kaif's family has landed at Jaipur airport. 

 

According to our sources, Katrina and Vicky are also expected to reach Jaipur by 6 pm and then were will be a welcome ceremony at 9 pm.

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively and will entertain 120 guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly. 

