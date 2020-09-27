Who is Simone Khambatta, Rhea Chakraborty's friend, who was questioned by NCB in drugs case

New Delhi: In the last three days, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned some top Bollywood stars for their drug-related chats that emerged after investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and apart from these celebs, fashion designer Simone Khambatta was also grilled by the central probe agency. Her name was taken by actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, during her interrogation sessions. Rhea has already been arrested by the NCB.

(Image Courtesy: ANI)

But who is Simone Khambatta? Simone is Rhea's friend and a fashion designer by profession. Going by the photos Rhea shared previously on her Instagram timeline, it appears that the duo is quite close.

She is also a social media influencer and runs a YouTube channel named MamaSays.

Take a look at some of her photos shared by Rhea:

Simone Khambatta was questioned by the NCB for over four hours on Thursday. According to NCB officials, she was questioned about her alleged chats to procure drugs for consumption.

Besides Simone Khambatta, on Friday and Saturday, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, respectively, were questioned by the NCB.