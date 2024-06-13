Advertisement
SONAKSHI SINGH ZAHEER IQBAL WEDDING

Who Is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's Beau Has A Solid Salman Khan Connection

Sonakshi Singh Zaheer Iqbal wedding Date: A childhood photo of Zaheer with Salman recently went viral.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's Beau Has A Solid Salman Khan Connection Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and beau Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai, according to several media reports. The buzz is strong that this hush-hush wedding will see only family and close friends in attendance. The couple will reportedly have a registered court marriage on June 23. 

As per media reports, the invitations have been sent on the couple’s behalf to their dear ones as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WHO IS ZAHEER IQBAL?

Zaheer Iqbal Ratansi made his Bollywood with Notebook in 2019 with Pranutan Bahal. Later, he was seen in Double XL. He starred with ladylove Sonakshi in Ammy Virk & Asees Kaur's Blockbuster music video. Zaheer and Sona are often seen hanigng out together with their gang of friends in and around the city. The duo, however, has never really spoken about dating each other in public.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ZAHEER IQBAL'S SALMAN KHAN CONNECTION

Zaheer's father is a jeweller/businessman and mother is a homemaker. He did his schooling from Scottish School in Mumbai, and interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor was his senior. Zaheer's sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a celebrity stylist and his younger brother is a computer engineer by profession.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Zaheer's family has close ties with Salman Khan and as per some reports, he met Sona at one of the parties hosted by Khan. A childhood photo of Zaheer with Salman recently went viral on Instagram. Bhaijaan also mentored Zaheer before he decided to enter the showbiz world. 

 

 

