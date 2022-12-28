Who was Leena Nagwanshi? Know about Chhattisgarh Instagram influencer who died by suicide

Leena Nagwanshi Suicide news: Leena Nagwanshi, an Instagram and YouTube influencer, died by suicide at her residence in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Monday. The shocking case adds one more - of its kind - suicide, where a social media influencer has taken the extreme step. Leena Nagvanshi, who allegedly hung herself on the terrace of her residence, was only 22 years old and was getting famous on social media with each passing day.



Some personal details about Leena Nagwanshi



Apart from being a young influencer, Leena Nagwanshi was a B.Com 2nd year student. She was living in Kelo Vihar Colony of Raigarh. Leena Nagvanshi's father works as Senior Cooperative Inspector in Consumer Forum and is posted in Ambikapur. Leena Nagvanshi lived with her mother and brothers in the quarters of Consumer Forum colony.



Social media presence of Leena Nagwanshi (Leena Nagvanshi)



Leena Nagwanshi was quite active on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. She had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. Leena Nagwanshi used to make short videos, reels.

Apart from this, she had acted in a few Music videos and short films. Her Facebook and Instagram accounts are filled with her photoshoots, where she can be seen posing in different wardrobes.

Why did Leena Nagwanshi commit suicide?



She was quite active and popular on social media. Why Leena took such a suicidal step is yet to be known. The incident is of Chakradhar police station area in Raigarh. The police, so far, is investigating it as a case of suicide. The police did not find any suicide note from the dead body. At the same time, the family members are also shocked as to why Leena committed suicide. At present, the police is probing the matter by taking possession of the mobile phone of the deceased. The cause of death will be known only after the investigation.

