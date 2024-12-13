Why Was Allu Arjun Jailed? Pushpa 2 Actor Faces Legal Trouble

Big relief for Telugu actor and Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun as Telangana High Court granted an interim bail just after announcing a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Hyderabad stampede case.

Earlier, the Pushpa 2 actor was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the local Court in connection with the Hyderabad stampede case, which involved the death of a woman outside a theatre.

Pan-Indian Star Arjun Allu was detained on Friday morning from his residence and brought to Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning in the Hyderabad Theatre stampede case.

The case was registered after a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 night in which a woman lost her life and her 8-year-old son suffocated as crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

Later, a case was registered against actor Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management in connection with the death of the woman, police said. The police have registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family, reports PTI.