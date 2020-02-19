Will Alia Bhatt marry boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor this year? Here's what she said

New Delhi: One of the most talented finds of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt's personal life has always been a headline maker. The actress, who is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with him in 'Brahmastra'.

The latest rumour doing the rounds is that a big Bollywood wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will take place in December this year, soon after their film 'Brahmastra' releases. The rumour also has it that the wedding preparations are already underway and have been kept hush-hush by the respective families.

According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, Alia in an interview with Zoom TV was quizzed over the same. The actress in a very candid way said, "I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me."

So, now you know Alia finds the wedding rumour only entertaining and has brushed it aside.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen Ayan Mukerji's first part of the trilogy 'Brahmastra' which s releasing on December 4, 2020. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.