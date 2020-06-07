Will always be grateful to you: Uttarakhand CM thanks Sonu Sood for sending back migrants

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday expressed gratitude to `Dabangg` actor Sonu Sood for sending back migrants who were stranded in Mumbai and said that he will always remain grateful to him for his help. Taking to Twitter, Rawat lauded the actor for his exemplary work for arranging the safe air travel for people, who were stuck in Mumbai and nearby areas, but could not return their home state on their own.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood ji for arranging to send the remaining migrants of Uttarakhand stuck in Mumbai and surrounding areas - who had not been able to return before due to any reason - to their homes in their own efforts. We will always be grateful to you for this cooperation," the tweet read.

He also gave an invitation to the actor to visit the state once COVID-19 situation normalises and has extended his full support for the actor`s future endeavours.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like `Singh is Kinng,` `Simmba` and `Dabangg` is being hailed all over the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Last month, the Central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains.