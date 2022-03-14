हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
William Hurt

William Hurt aka General Thaddeus Ross dies at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died at 71 due to natural causes.

William Hurt aka General Thaddeus Ross dies at 71

Washington: Oscar-winning actor William Hurt is no more. As per Deadline, William breathed his last on Sunday. He was 71. The demise of William was confirmed by his son Will.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father, and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time," Will said in a statement.

William`s debut film role was in 1980, playing a scientist in the science fiction thriller Altered States, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year.

He became well known to a younger generation of movie lovers with his portrayal of the no-nonesense General Thaddeus Ross in 2008's `The Incredible Hulk`.

He later reprised the role in `Captain America: Civil War`, `Avengers: Infinity War`, `Avengers: Endgame`, and `Black Widow`.

William is survived by four children. His memorial details have not been revealed yet.

