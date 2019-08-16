Wishes pour in for Saif Ali Khan as he turns 49

New Delhi: As Saif Ali Khan turned 49 today, several Bollywood stars including his daughter and the girl next door Sara Ali Khan showered love upon the 'Race' actor with warm birthday wishes.

Sara posted an adorable picture on Instagram with Saif, Taimur and Ibrahim resonating their family bond and captioned, "Happiest birthday Abba, I love you so much."

The 'Dimple Girl' Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share a beautiful message with a collage of hers and Saif resonating their camaraderie in Bollywood.

"Happy birthday to my most amazing friend & co-star #Saif who always made me laugh & never cry, my partner in various crimes, even though we hardly see each other that much anymore I'm happy to say we always pick our friendship where we left it. May you have success & happiness always," tweeted Zinta.

"A cheer for my charismatic co-actor who turns a year 'younger' today. Happy birthday, Saif," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Earlier in the day, Saif's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan' where the actor will play the role of Naga Sadhu. The movie is directed by Navdeep Singh and will release on October 11.