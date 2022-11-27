New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s masala film ‘Om Shanti Om’ completed 15 years this month. The film owns a fandom of its own and people still just love every bit of the film. Recently, a woman in the UK prepared a life-sized cake featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film’s poster.

Sharing her joy on preparing the cake and showcasing it at the world's largest cake competition and show, she said, “These are a part of my larger-than-life size cakes display at Cake International, Birmingham, UK, this year. I made a cake after 3 whole years and this one was a daunting project! It was a huge honour to be invited a second time by Cake International (the world's largest cake competition and show) to make a display for their Entrance! (If you remember my life size cake from 3 years ago - lady in a red saree doing Namaste, that was part of my first entrance feature). This year I chose to do Bollywood! I hope you like it. My take on the Om Shanti Om movie poster. I stayed in Birmingham, UK for a month to complete this project and to plan the entire entrance display for CI. Everything is completely handmade (including the feather on her hair).

Special thanks to our sponsor Mayur Naik and Reshma from Sugarin for your support, this display would not have happened without you.

Deepika Padukone by Tina Scott Parashar;

Shahrukh khan, collaborative work by Tina Scott Parashar, Samaneh Karimiyan and Dorothy Klerck.

That’s me in black, standing at the back. I was completely exhausted and worn-out, it shows on my face,” she wrote.

See the picture of the cake

Directed by Farah Khan, ‘Om Shanti Om’ marked Deepika Padukone’s debut in the Hindi film industry and turned out to be a blockbuster.