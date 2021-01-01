'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot hails Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, calls her 'personal wonder woman'

New Delhi: ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot released a list of her own personal Wonder Women and it included none other than one of the most famous faces of Shaheen Bagh protests, Bilkis Bano aka Bilkis daadi. Gal took to Instagram to share pictures of ‘inspiring’ and ‘exceptional’ women. The list consisted of her family members, women she 'hopes to meet in future' which also included a picture of Bilkis Bano participating in the anti-CAA protests.

Gal captioned the post as, “Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen. Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future. Together, we can do wonders! Share your own wonder women with me.”

Have a look at Gal’s post:

Meanwhile, Gal also put out a video of upcoming docuseries titled ‘Impact’ - a tale of six inspiring women from various parts of the world. Sharing the teaser Gal wrote, “Resilience can shape extraordinary lives. We have been working on this incredible project for over a year.

From one end of the globe to another, 6 amazing teams, documenting 6 inspiring women making their impact on the world. So thrilled to kick off 2021 on a positive note and finally give you a sneak peek at Impact.”

This is what the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress posted:

On the work front, Gal’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ dropped in India on December 24, 2020. Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan, who had watched the movie with his family at a cinema hall, took to social media and appreciated the actress. Gal had responded to Hrithik and expressed gratitude.