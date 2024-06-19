World Bathing Day 2024: Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Self-Care & Shares Her Diet Plan For Glowing Skin

New Delhi: Self-care and Wellness are most important for healthy living, and sharing her insights on the sidelines of World Bathing Day, actress Rashmika Mandanna urged everyone to embrace bathing as a moment of self-care. Notably, the Srivalli of Pushpa is also the ITC Fiama brand ambassador. Highlighting the importance of bathing, she shared her own routine.

Chose The Right Ingredient

Rashmika emphasizes the importance of selecting the right ingredients for skincare and body care, driven by her pursuit of healthy skin and overall well-being. "I started with basic skincare and body care steps and gradually incorporated more holistic practices, such as mindfulness and using natural products," she explains. “I have also learned the significance of choosing products that contribute to a comprehensive body care routine. As I've become more attuned to my skin's unique needs and adopted a mindful approach, my routine has evolved to prioritize nourishment, simplicity, and overall wellness. It's been a journey of growth, self-love, and discovering what truly works best for me.”

Rashmika's Bathing Routine

Rashmika’s bathing ritual revolves around nourishing and pampering her skin, especially after long days on set. Alongside natural body oils and moisturizers that keep her skin hydrated and glowing, Rashmika relies on Sandalwood Oil & Patchouli Shower Gel for a luxurious shower experience.

“I find solace in the calming aroma of sandalwood oil, which not only relaxes my senses but also nourishes my skin deeply. ITC Fiama Sandalwood Oil & Patchouli Shower Gel, with its blend of sandalwood oil and patchouli, leaves my skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, making it an essential part of my bathing regimen. The skin conditioners in the shower gel work their magic to give my skin a soft glow.”

Eat, Drink, Sleep, Glow

Rashmika emphasizes how important it is for her to follow a proper routine for physical health, as taking care of oneself is crucial for maintaining a healthy skin glow. Maintaining a balanced diet, staying well-hydrated, and getting ample rest are essential for her. “I prioritize a diet rich in water and fruits, consciously steering clear of ingredients that can trigger any allergic reactions. Additionally, I refrain from consuming oily foods. I also try to focus on either of these -strength training, yoga, swimming, and walks, at least three days a week," she quipped.