Writer-Actor Sukhmani Sadana Ties The Knot With Producer Sunny Gill: Pics

New Delhi: Writer and actor Sukhmani Sadana tied the knot with Producer and Real Estate Developer Sunny Gill in the holy city of Amritsar on March 3, 2024. Sukhmani is known for writing the script of the Diljit Dosanjh film Jogi, Mahdavan’s Rocketry amongst others and has acted in several shows like Tandav, Udaan Patolas, Tanav and films like Manmarziyan etc.

Sunny Gill is a Real Estate Developer based in Vancouver, Canada and is the brother of film producers Aman and Pawan Gill who have produced several Hindi films like Jersey, Shezada, Udta Punjab and Punjabi films like Shadaa, Puaada, Super Singh etc. Sunny, along with his brothers is producing the upcoming Punjabi film Kudi Haryane Val Di starring Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa.

The couple had a beautiful, intimate three day wedding in Amritsar, Punjab attended by their loved ones, close family and friends, and we wish the couple all the love, joy, happiness and success on their journey ahead together.