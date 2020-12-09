हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

WWE star John Cena's post cracks up Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. You'll be amused too!

It isn't for the first time John Cena has shared Ranveer Singh's photo on his timeline. Earlier this year, he called the actor 'Stone Cold Singh' in a post.

WWE star John Cena&#039;s post cracks up Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. You&#039;ll be amused too!
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@johncena

New Delhi: WWE wrestler John Cena, who is known for his unusual but amusing Instagram posts, has now cracked up two of our Bollywood stars - Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. He recently shared a photo of Ranveer with a fan, who has donned a mask with 'Apna Time Aayega' written on it. And, like always, John Cena didn't explain anything in the caption.

It was Arjun Kapoor who chanced upon the post and he commented on it by saying, "Baba Baba Baba." Ranveer, too, replied on the picture. He wrote, "Kuch bhi," with a ROFL emoji.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

John Cena never explains his post in the caption, but often shares pictures of celebs or memes on his account. Many Bollywood stars have featured in his Instagram posts.

It isn't for the first time the WWE star has shared Ranveer's photo on his timeline. Earlier this year, he called the actor 'Stone Cold Singh' in a post where he looked like a zombie and carried dreadlocks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Ranveer took to the comment section and simply wrote: "Hahahaha".

