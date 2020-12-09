WWE star John Cena's post cracks up Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. You'll be amused too!

New Delhi: WWE wrestler John Cena, who is known for his unusual but amusing Instagram posts, has now cracked up two of our Bollywood stars - Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. He recently shared a photo of Ranveer with a fan, who has donned a mask with 'Apna Time Aayega' written on it. And, like always, John Cena didn't explain anything in the caption.

It was Arjun Kapoor who chanced upon the post and he commented on it by saying, "Baba Baba Baba." Ranveer, too, replied on the picture. He wrote, "Kuch bhi," with a ROFL emoji.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

John Cena never explains his post in the caption, but often shares pictures of celebs or memes on his account. Many Bollywood stars have featured in his Instagram posts.

It isn't for the first time the WWE star has shared Ranveer's photo on his timeline. Earlier this year, he called the actor 'Stone Cold Singh' in a post where he looked like a zombie and carried dreadlocks.

Ranveer took to the comment section and simply wrote: "Hahahaha".