ZEE teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for DP World International League T20

New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), the leading Media & Entertainment powerhouse, further strengthened its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its robust re-entry in the sports business; by unveiling a film featuring Bollywood superstar and cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan.

The film aims to build excitement around the nail-biting cricket action which the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of rich cricketing talent with some of the finest international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy. Backed by globally renowned names from the entertainment and sports domain, the league has all the required potential to elevate audience excitement, viewership and economic muscle for sports viewing across screens.

The league features 6 franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with some of the biggest international T20I heroes including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan amongst many others, making it an exciting contest.

With ZEE’s unparalleled global reach in 190+ countries, and the strong connect of ZEE5, cricket fans across India and the world will gain exclusive access to premium cricket content. The combined sporting experience, ZEE’s marketing muscle, and ECB’s long-term commitment is all set to make IL T20 a differentiated and compelling league in the sports domain.

DP World International League T20 will be held in UAE from 13th January to 12th February 2023.

Catch the King of Bollywood’s dramatic narration over the tension of cricket that ZEE will bring with the DP World ILT20 in the campaign film here.