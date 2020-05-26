Ziva Dhoni loves to ride a bike like daddy cool MS Dhoni, goes 'vroom vroom' in this viral video - Watch

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's darling daughter Ziva Dhoni is a social media sensation. Her amazing videos and pictures often break the internet for its sheer innocence and the 'aww' factor. In one of the latest viral videos, Ziva can be seen showing off her love for bikes much like daddy cool.

On her official Instagram page, a video showing Ziva going 'vroom vroom' on the bike with daddy MS Dhoni is breaking the internet. When mommy Sakshi asks her if she likes the bikes, pat comes her reply, 'yes'.

Watch it here:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015. The five-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy and mommy on social media.

She is one of the most followed celebrity kids in India and has several fan pages dedicated to her on social media platforms.