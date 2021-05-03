7th Pay Commission: Big relief for central govt employees! Govt extends deadline of pay fixation

The government has decided to extend the deadlines on pay fixation for central government employees. Issuing a clarification, an office memorandum from the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure revealed that the deadline for pay fixation has been extended within three months from the date of issuance of this MO, which is April 15.

This development comes right after some of the central government employees made a request to extend the deadline as they were not prepared to do the exercise in the given time period. This, in turn, will give employees an option to choose whether they want fixed payment on the basis of the date of promotion or on the basis of the date of increment.

"The decision by the Centre comes after a large number of references were received by the department seeking condonation of delay and allowing another opportunity to exercise/re-exercise the option for pay fixation as the employees have faced time constraints etc. In exercising their option for pay fixation," said the government order.

"The issue has been examined in this Department and the Competent Authority in the partial modification has approved for allowing another opportunity to government employees to exercise/re-exercise option for pay fixation within 3 months from the date of the issue of this Office Memorandum (April 15)," said the statement by the concerned department of the Finance Ministry.

It further added that there won’t be any further request that will be entertained for extension of date or relaxation of condonation in exercising of the option will be entertained under any circumstances.

