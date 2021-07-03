7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees regarding children education allowance

New Delhi: Over one crore central government employees and pensioners are impatiently waiting for the restoration of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) under the 7th Pay Commission. While the Indian government is yet to formally announce the restoration date, the centre has now come up with another good news for its employees. The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has relaxed rules for claiming Child Education Allowance (CEA Claim Rule) to offer some respite to central government employees.

What is the new CEA rule?

At present, central government employees are provided Rs 2250 per month as part of CEA under the 7th Pay Commission. Employees are required to share the result/report cards of their children to claim the sum.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several schools haven’t shared childrens’ results/report cards yet. As a result, parents are facing difficulties in submitting the required documents.

Taking note of the situation, DOPT is allowing its employees to claim the sum by sharing a self-certification. Employees can also share the printout of e-mail or SMS of results or report cards share by schools to claim CEA.

However, employees are requested to take note that the relaxation is valid only for the academic years ending in March 2020 and March 2021. DoPT has also issued a circular regarding the change in the rule. Also Read: Twitter to appoint resident grievance officer for India soon

The central government pays CEA to employees to help them take care of the needs of their children such as schooling and hostel fees. Also Read: Amazon asked to change Alexa’s name by parents in UK, here’s why

