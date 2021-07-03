Twitter to appoint resident grievance officer for India soon

Microblogging platform Twitter which is at loggerheads with the government of India is said to be in the final stages of appointing an executive for the role of resident grievance officer. Twitter’s recently appointed interim officer Dharmendra Chatur quit his post.

“We are in the final stages of appointing a Resident Grievance Officer. The interim Resident Grievance Officer withdrew his candidature on June 21,” Twitter informed the Delhi High Court.

Twitter had appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as India’s new grievance redressal officer after Chatur quit his post. The update on the website of Twitter showed the appointment of Kessel in the new role.

But, the main issue is that the recent appointment of Kessel is not in line with the new IT rules formed by the government. The new rules mandate that all nodal officials including the grievance redressal officer should be based out of India.

