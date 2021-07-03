हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter to appoint resident grievance officer for India soon

Twitter had appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as India’s new grievance redressal officer after Chatur quit his post. The update on the website of Twitter showed the appointment of Kessel in the new role.

Twitter to appoint resident grievance officer for India soon

Microblogging platform Twitter which is at loggerheads with the government of India is said to be in the final stages of appointing an executive for the role of resident grievance officer. Twitter’s recently appointed interim officer Dharmendra Chatur quit his post.

“We are in the final stages of appointing a Resident Grievance Officer. The interim Resident Grievance Officer withdrew his candidature on June 21,” Twitter informed the Delhi High Court.

Twitter had appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as India’s new grievance redressal officer after Chatur quit his post. The update on the website of Twitter showed the appointment of Kessel in the new role.

But, the main issue is that the recent appointment of Kessel is not in line with the new IT rules formed by the government. The new rules mandate that all nodal officials including the grievance redressal officer should be based out of India.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterIT rulesTwitter appointmentsTwitter resident grievance officerDharmendra Chatur
Next
Story

Here’s how to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India till THIS date

Must Watch

PT15M59S

Badi Bahas: 'Kairana connection' of Darbhanga blast?