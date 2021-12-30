7th Pay Commission latest update: Central govt employees to get upto Rs 2 lakh in New Year as 18-months DA arrears?

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees eagerly waiting for the official update on 18 months DA arrears might be in for some good news early next year.

The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of Central government employees and pensioners were restored to 31% from 17% from October 2021, however the arrears have not been deposited as yet. It has been speculated in the media that the employees will now get the arrears at one go --meaning that the amount could reach a whopping Rs 2 lakh for some band of employees.

Several media reports are now stating that the Union Cabinet is contemplating to take the matter for discussion in its next meeting which could kick off early next year.

A Zee Hindi report, quoting Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, had previously mentioned that the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200 that will be paid, quoted the reports.

Live TV

#mute