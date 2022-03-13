7th Pay Commission: Salary of select govt employees increased by up to Rs 8000, check if you are eligible

New Delhi: In a big 7th Pay Commission related update, the Central government has decided to increase the risk allowance of Defense Civilian employees ahead of Holi 2022. With the latest decision, the salaries of eligible employees will increase anywhere from Rs 1000 to up to Rs 8000.

The amount under risk allowance of Defense Civilian employees varies from rank to rank. The hike in the salary will range from Rs 90 to Rs 675, meaning that on an annual basis, such employees will get a hike of up to Rs 8000.

For the unversed, risk allowance is provided to Defense Civilian employees who are employed in duties that pose a risk to their health over a period of time. Risk allowance is also paid to sweepers and sanitation workers whose duties include cleaning underground drains.

The allowance is provided to Defense Civilian employees as per the recommendations of the Central Pay Commission. Allowances of other government employees are also decided as per the commission.

Such employees are categorised into five categories - unskilled workers, semi-skilled workers, skilled workers, non-gazetted officers, and gazetted officers. In the latest revision, unskilled personnel will receive a risk allowance hike of Rs 90 per month. Semi-professional personnel will get a hike of Rs 135 while skilled personnel will receive an increase of Rs 180 in their salaries. Also Read: YouTube to add transcription feature to Android app

Also, the salary of non-gazetted officers has been increased to Rs 408 while the pay of gazetted officers has been increased by Rs 675 per month. Overall, the salaries of all Defense Civilian employees have been increased by the Central government. Also Read: Bank Holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 7 days in coming weeks, check important dates

Live TV

#mute