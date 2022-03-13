हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
YouTube to add transcription feature to Android app

Once the feature is live, they can click on the "Show Transcript" button found below a video`s expanded description. 

New Delhi: Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is bringing video transcriptions to its Android app. According to Android Police, with this new feature, users do not need to be sitting in front of a computer to scroll through a script.

Once it is live, they can click on the "Show Transcript" button found below a video`s expanded description, sandwiched between any provided chapters and other suggested uploads from the channel.

These transcript options appear pretty similar to what`s been available on desktop for a while now but transposed to a mobile-friendly UI.

Users can scroll through a full script on their phone, either to read along with a video or to jump directly to a timecode.

Unfortunately, without the ability to directly search through lines, it might be a little less useful than the desktop version, the report said. Also Read: Bank Holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 7 days in coming weeks, check important dates

The report mentioned thatAtranscriptions make it a whole lot easier to search out specific parts of a video. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Stock Exchange will not resume trading next week, says Russian Central Bank

