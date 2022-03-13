Bank Holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 7 days in coming weeks, check important dates

New Delhi: Banks in India will remain closed for a total of seven days in the rest of March 2022. Lenders across various parts of the country will remain closed on the official holidays. However, not all banks will remain closed in the country, as on state-specific holidays, banks in only that state/s remain shut.

So, if you have an important banking lineup, you must take note of all upcoming bank holidays in your state before stepping out to visit your nearby bank branch. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) comes up with the list of holidays in a calendar year.

The RBI’s list of holidays can be divided into three categories – state-wise holidays, religious holidays, and festivals. However, even on bank holidays, customers can use net-banking services to complete crucial banking work.

In total, banks were to remain closed for a total of 13 days in March 2022. Out of the total 13 bank holidays, 7 are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list while the remaining holidays are of 2n and 4th Saturdays and all Sundays in the month. Also Read: After SBI and HDFC, ICICI revises interest rates on fixed deposits, check latest FD rates

But bank customers should note that not all banks will be closed at the same time on all days, barring the weekend leaves. For example, banks will be closed for Bihar Divas (March 22) in Bihar but NOT in Tamil Nadu for the same occasion. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Stock Exchange will not resume trading next week, says Russian Central Bank

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in the remaining March 2022:

Holiday Description Day

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19

Bihar Divas: March 22

Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27

