A 77-year-old man wins a lottery of Rs 41 lakh by using THIS TRICK

New Delhi: If luck favours, anything can happen. A person can become a millionaire in a jiffy and can also become a pauper. Something similar happened to a 77-year-old man. He was passionately engaged in the same work for the last 20 years. The right strategy and his passion to achieve the goal made him the owner of 40 lakhs overnight.

According to the report of The Sun, the matter is of America. A person living here in Maryland had a lottery some time ago. That to is more than 40 lakh rupees. After winning such a huge amount, the person's happiness knew no bounds. Now he has revealed his strategy, due to which he won the lottery of 40 lakhs.

The man told that he had chosen his lottery numbers on the basis of an analysis of 20 years of lucky draws. For many years he kept using these numbers. And one day he managed to win the jackpot of $ 50,000 (Rs 41 lakh).

The winner told the Maryland Lottery that the lottery number he had set once was stuck on it. Every time he played the lottery on the same numbers. After much analysis, he selected these numbers. However, he did not win the lottery very often. But the person did not give up and kept trying. Finally, the day has come when his lottery numbers were selected in the lucky draw.