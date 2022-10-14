BIG festive bonanza! People of THESE states will get groceries including SUGAR at subsidised rate; details here

New Delhi: For the economical welfare and support of the citizens of the country, there are many such schemes going on, whose direct benefits are being extended to far-flung villages apart from the cities. For instance, free or cheap ration to BPL card holders, and subsidised diesel for farmers.

Following suit, many welfare programmes run on special or festive occasions for poor people to celebrate happiness with full gratitude.

If you are also a ration card holder, there is great news for you. This time on Diwali, apart from the center, a big gift is being given to the cardholders by the state government. In view of the increased inflation across the country, the government has taken a big decision to reduce the prices of sugar. From now on, you will have to spend only 20 rupees per kg on sugar.

Antyodaya cardholders will get benefit from this. You can get many items including wheat, rice, pulses, and sugar from ration shops at subsidised rates. The Maharashtra government also decided to provide groceries to the ration card holders of the state for Rs 100.

This hundred rupees packet will contain one kg of Rava (semolina), groundnut, edible oil, and yellow lentils. It has been said in the statement of the cabinet that there are 1.70 crore families in the state, who have the facility of ration cards. They are eligible to buy food grains from state-run ration shops.

Apart from this, the central government has also extended the facility of giving free rations till December.