Axis Bank

Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 21 March 2022- Check new fixed deposit rates here

Here are the new/revised interest rates on various FDs spreading over various tenors.

New Delhi: Axis bank has revised interest rates on a certain maturity period of Domestic Fixed Deposits, Domestic Fixed Deposits Plus, NRI Fixed Deposits and NRI Fixed Deposits Plus effective from 21 March 2022.

As per Axis Bank website, the FD interest rate with the tenure 1-year 11days to less than 1-year 25 days has been revised. For all the other tenures, the FD interest rates will remain unchanged.  Here are the new/revised interest rates on various FDs.

Interest rates on domestic deposits. Deposits – less than 5 crores

Interest rates on “fixed deposit plus” (premature withdrawal not permitted).  Deposits – 2 crores & above.

Interest rates on deposits: nri deposits. Non-resident external (nre) deposits – less than 5 crores

Non-resident external (nre) deposits – 5 crores and above

Tags:
Axis BankFDFixed Deposit
