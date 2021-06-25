हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holidays July 2021: Banks will be closed for 15 days in total, check out important dates before visiting branch

Banks will remain closed for total 15 days in the month of July -- 9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends.

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch in the month of July, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of July 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work. Banks will remain closed for total 15 days in the month of uly -- 9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of July 2021. Check out the list.

Holiday Description Day
Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra 12
Bhanu Jayanti 13
Drukpa Tshechi 14
Harela 16
U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja 17
Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu 19
Bakrid 20
Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha) 21
Ker Puja 31

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are falling on the following dates:

4 July - Sunday

July 10 - Second Saturday of the month

11 July - Sunday

18 July - Sunday

July 24 - Fourth Saturday of the month

25 July - Sunday
 

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

