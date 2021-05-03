Big SBI alert for all account holders! Do THIS or your account will be frozen after May 31

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a new notification for its crores of customers across the country. As per the bank, all account holders have been asked to update their account's KYC without delay. Failing to do so will mean that the banking services of those customers will be frozen.

SBI Accounts will freeze after May 31

Sharing this information on its official Twitter handle, SBI said, Customers will have to update KYC by 31 May 2021 to continue banking services without any hassle. For this, customers can take their KYC document and go to the home branch or their nearest branch.

Due to Corona, we have extended this facility till 31 May. After this, the accounts of the account holders whose KYC will not be updated will be frozen, SBI added.

How to do KYC updates from home

For those who do not want to go to the bank due to the corona pandemic, can do so via spost or email. Customers can send their documents related to KYC without visiting the bank. In such a situation, when the KYC is updated, the customers will be notified by sending a message on the phone.