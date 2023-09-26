Bank Holidays October 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed For 15 Days Next Month - Check Full List

New Delhi: As October approaches, the festive season is on the horizon, with several major festivals, including Dussehra, scheduled for the month. Consequently, banks will remain closed for several days in October when these festivals occur. If you're planning to get work done, you may encounter hurdles due to bank closures. It's advisable to be aware of the complete list of bank holidays in advance.

The RBI has released the full list of bank holidays for the month of October, which includes weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and varies from region to region. In the upcoming month, there will be a total of over 15 days of holidays.

Bank Holidays October 2023: Here’s the full list

2 October 2023 - Mahatma Gandhi

12 October 2023 – Naraka Chaturdashi (in several states)

14 October 2023 – Second Saturday

15 October 2023 – Sunday

18 October 2023 – Kati Bhiu (Assam)

19 October 2023 – Samvatsari Festival (Gujarat)

21 October 2023 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)

22 October 2023 – Durga Puja

23 October 2023 – Maha Navami

24 October 2023 – Vijaya Dashami

28 October 2023 – Lakshmi Puja

31 October 2023 – Birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel