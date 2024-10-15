Bank Of Baroda Launches Utsav Deposit Scheme With Upto 7.9% Interest; Check Details Of The 400-Day Term Deposit Offer

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda (BoB), public sector bank, on Tuesday announced the launch of the BoB Utsav Deposit Scheme.

The 400-day period term deposit scheme introduced specially for the festive season offers interest rates of 7.30% p.a. for the general public, 7.80% p.a. for senior citizens, 7.90% p.a. for super senior citizens (aged 80 years & above) and up to 7.95% p.a. on Non-Callable Deposits.

The scheme opened on 14th October, 2024 and is applicable on fixed deposits below Rs 3 crore. bob Utsav is a limited period offer.

As a part of the festive campaign, the Bank has also increased interest rates in the Above 3 year to 5 year bucket by 30 basis points (bps) - from 6.50% p.a. to 6.80% p.a. This increase in rates will also benefit bob SDP (Systematic Deposit Plan) customers who can lock-in higher interest rates on each monthly contribution made for a 3 to 5 year period. bob SDP is a recurring deposit scheme by Bank of Baroda that provides assured returns through regular savings every month.

bob Utsav Deposit Scheme w.e.f. 14.10.2024 Callable Non-Callable

(Deposits above Rs 1 crore to less than Rs 3 crore) Tenor Residents/General Public/NRO/NRE Resident Senior Citizens Resident Super Senior Citizens Residents/General Public/NRO/NRE Resident Senior Citizens Resident Super Senior Citizens 400 Days 7.30% p.a. 7.80% p.a.

(7.30 + 0.50) 7.90% p.a.

(7.30+0.50+0.10) 7.35% p.a.

(7.30 + 0.05) 7.85% p.a.

(7.30 + 0.05 + 0.50) 7.95% p.a.

(7.30 + 0.05 + 0.50 + 0.10)

Further, the interest rates on bob Earth Green Term Deposits have also been increased by 30 bps in select tenors.

For the first time, the Bank is also introducing a Super Senior Citizen category in Fixed Deposits where customers aged 80 years & above can benefit from 10 bps additional interest on top of the senior citizen rate for term deposits above 1 year to up to 5 years tenors.

Domestic Term Deposits below ₹ 3.00 Crore [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

Tenors Resident/ General Public/ NRO/ NRE Resident Indian Senior Citizen Resident Super Senior Citizen Old Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) Old Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) 3 Years to 5 Years 6.50% p.a. 6.80% p.a. 7.15% p.a. 7.40% p.a. 7.50% p.a.

bob Earth Green Term Deposits below ₹ 3.00 Crore [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

Tenors Resident/ General Public/ NRO/ NRE Resident Indian Senior Citizen Resident Super Senior Citizen Old Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) Old Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) 1111 Days 6.45% p.a. 6.75% p.a. 7.10% p.a. 7.35% p.a. 7.45% p.a. 1717 Days 6.45% p.a. 6.75% p.a. 7.10% p.a. 7.35% p.a. 7.45% p.a.

Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposits below ₹ 3.00 Crore [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

Tenors Resident/ General Public/ NRO Resident Indian Senior Citizen Resident Super Senior Citizen Old Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) Old Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) New Rate

(% p.a.) 5 Years 6.50% p.a. 6.80% p.a. 7.15% p.a. 7.40% p.a. 7.50% p.a.

Customers can open a fixed deposit or bob SDP through any Bank of Baroda branch, as well as through the Bank’s digital channels including the bob World app and the Bank’s Internet Banking platform.