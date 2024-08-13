Advertisement
Bank Of Baroda Revises Fixed Deposit Rates From Today 13 August 2024 --Check Latest FD Rates

Check Bank of Baroda's latest fixed deposit rates for  General Public and Senior Citizens.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has increased fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for FDs of up to Rs 3 crore. Bank of Baroda's new FD rates are effective from today 13 August 2024. 

Check Bank of Baroda FD Interest Rate w.e.f. from 13 August 2024

Tenors Residents / General Public Resident Indian Sr. Citizen
7 days to 14 days 4.25 4.75*
15 days to 45 days 4.50 5.00*
46 days to 90 days 5.50 6.00*
91 days to 180 days 5.60 6.10*
181 days to 210 days 5.75 6.25*
211 days to 270 days 6.15 6.65*
271 days & above and less than 1 year (except 333Days and 360 Days) 6.25 6.75*
333 Days (bob Monsoon Dhamaka Deposit Scheme) 7.15 7.65*
360 Days (bob360) 7.10 7.60*
1 year 6.85 7.35*
399 Days (bob Monsoon Dhamaka Deposit Scheme) 7.25 7.75*
Above 1 year to 400 days (Except 399 Days) 6.85 7.35*
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 6.85 7.35*
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 7.15 7.65*
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 6.50 7.15 #
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 6.50 7.50**
Above 10 years (MACT/MACAD
Court Order schemes only)		 6.25 6.75*

Meanwhile, Bandhan too has announced a new bucket of 1 year 9 months at interest rate of 8.50 percent.

"For a fixed deposit of 1 year 9-month, the bank offers 8.5% interest rates for senior citizens. On the same FD tenure, other customers will earn 8%. Bandhan Bank also offers an interest rate of 7% on a balance above Rs.10 lakh in the savings account," Bandhan Bank said in a statement today.

The Bank said that it is also offering an attractive and competitive interest rate of 7.75% to senior citizens on longer-term fixed deposits for a tenure above 1 Year 9 Months to less than 5 years. Others will earn 7.25% for the same term deposits.

Earlier this month, Union Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of India too announced rate revision in its fixed deposit  for FDs of up to Rs 3 crore.

