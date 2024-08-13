Bank Of Baroda Revises Fixed Deposit Rates From Today 13 August 2024 --Check Latest FD Rates

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has increased fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for FDs of up to Rs 3 crore. Bank of Baroda's new FD rates are effective from today 13 August 2024.

Check Bank of Baroda FD Interest Rate w.e.f. from 13 August 2024

Tenors Residents / General Public Resident Indian Sr. Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4.25 4.75* 15 days to 45 days 4.50 5.00* 46 days to 90 days 5.50 6.00* 91 days to 180 days 5.60 6.10* 181 days to 210 days 5.75 6.25* 211 days to 270 days 6.15 6.65* 271 days & above and less than 1 year (except 333Days and 360 Days) 6.25 6.75* 333 Days (bob Monsoon Dhamaka Deposit Scheme) 7.15 7.65* 360 Days (bob360) 7.10 7.60* 1 year 6.85 7.35* 399 Days (bob Monsoon Dhamaka Deposit Scheme) 7.25 7.75* Above 1 year to 400 days (Except 399 Days) 6.85 7.35* Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 6.85 7.35* Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 7.15 7.65* Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 6.50 7.15 # Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 6.50 7.50** Above 10 years (MACT/MACAD

Court Order schemes only) 6.25 6.75*

Meanwhile, Bandhan too has announced a new bucket of 1 year 9 months at interest rate of 8.50 percent.

"For a fixed deposit of 1 year 9-month, the bank offers 8.5% interest rates for senior citizens. On the same FD tenure, other customers will earn 8%. Bandhan Bank also offers an interest rate of 7% on a balance above Rs.10 lakh in the savings account," Bandhan Bank said in a statement today.

The Bank said that it is also offering an attractive and competitive interest rate of 7.75% to senior citizens on longer-term fixed deposits for a tenure above 1 Year 9 Months to less than 5 years. Others will earn 7.25% for the same term deposits.

Earlier this month, Union Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of India too announced rate revision in its fixed deposit for FDs of up to Rs 3 crore.