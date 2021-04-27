SBI issues very important alert on scanning QR code, never do THIS mistake

New Delhi: With the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, online transactions have gained a lot of prominence. However, one must be extremely vigilant and cautious while carrying out online transactions.

With more and more people moving to online transactions, the fraud related to the same too has been on the rise. State Bank of India is extremely active on social media and time to time releases alerts, tutorials and information for its customer for safer banking practices. Recently, SBI issued alert relating to QR scans.

SBI has asked its customers to never scan a QR code, lest people fall for the scam.

"You don’t receive money when you scan a QR code. All you get is a message that your bank account is debited for an ‘X’ amount. Do not scan #QRCodes shared by anyone unless the objective is to pay. Stay alert," SBI has tweeted.

SBI has infact also shared a video explaining a situation on how scanning a QR code will actually resulting in your bank account getting empty. Check out this video tutorial to understand the position better.

