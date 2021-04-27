हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

SBI issues very important alert on scanning QR code, never do THIS mistake

If you scan an unauthorised QR code, you could actually lose your money. Stay alert and check out this tutorial.

SBI issues very important alert on scanning QR code, never do THIS mistake

New Delhi: With the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, online transactions have gained a lot of prominence. However, one must be extremely vigilant and cautious while carrying out online transactions.

With more and more people moving to online transactions, the fraud related to the same too has been on the rise. State Bank of India is extremely active on social media and time to time releases alerts, tutorials and information for its customer for safer banking practices. Recently, SBI issued alert relating to QR scans. 

SBI has asked its customers to never scan a QR code, lest people fall for the scam.

"You don’t receive money when you scan a QR code. All you get is a message that your bank account is debited for an ‘X’ amount. Do not scan #QRCodes shared by anyone unless the objective is to pay. Stay alert," SBI has tweeted.

SBI has infact also shared a video explaining a situation on how scanning a QR code will actually resulting in your bank account getting empty. Check out this video tutorial to understand the position better.

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBIQR Code
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission latest update: Big blow to central govt employees! TA not to rise from July 1?

Must Watch

PT7M30S

Breaking News: Central government handed over 20 cryogenic tankers to states