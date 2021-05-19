हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bitcoin

Bitcoin, Ethereum plunge, crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Bitcoin, Ethereum plunge, crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin and ethereum posted their largest one-day drop since March last year on Wednesday, with losses in the market capitalization for the entire cryptocurrency sector approaching $1 trillion.

The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Bitcoin dropped to $30,066, the lowest since late January. It was last down 22% at $33,502. The most popular cryptocurrency posted its largest one-day loss since March 2020.

Ethereum fell to as low as $1,850, its weakest level since late January as well. It was last down 28% at $2,439. Ethereum`s one-day losses were the biggest since March last year.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BitcoinEthereumCryptocurrency
Next
Story

Paytm’s bumper deal! Get an LPG cylinder at just Rs 9, here’s how

Must Watch

PT11M22S

B.1.618 variant of Coronavirus found in West Bengal raises concern