Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769361
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BUDGET 2024

Budget 2024: Government Unveils 9 Priorities In Budget – Full List Here

This Budget marks the beginning of Prime Minister Modi’s third term in office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Budget 2024: Government Unveils 9 Priorities In Budget – Full List Here Image Credit: ANI

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday during the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation laid out nine key priorities for the Narendra Modi government. These priorities will guide the budget towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It aims to transform India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

This Budget marks the beginning of Prime Minister Modi’s third term in office. She mentioned that in pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat', the Centre has identified nine key priorities including employment, energy security, infrastructure, and social justice, among others.

Here are the nine priorities of the Budget 2024:

1. Productivity and Resilience in Agriculture

2. Employment and Skilling

3. Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice

4. Manufacturing and Services

5. Urban Development

6. Energy Security

7. Infrastructure

8. Innovation, Research, and Development

9. Next Generation Reforms

As outlined in the interim budget, the focus remains on addressing the needs of the poor, women, youth, and farmers, the Finance Minister said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi govt lifts ban on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities
DNA Video
DNA: Horrific video of Flood and Rain!
DNA Video
DNA: Will NEET be cancelled?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Operation Safaya' started in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai