Budget 2024: Government Unveils 9 Priorities In Budget – Full List Here

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday during the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation laid out nine key priorities for the Narendra Modi government. These priorities will guide the budget towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It aims to transform India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

This Budget marks the beginning of Prime Minister Modi’s third term in office. She mentioned that in pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat', the Centre has identified nine key priorities including employment, energy security, infrastructure, and social justice, among others.

Here are the nine priorities of the Budget 2024:

1. Productivity and Resilience in Agriculture

2. Employment and Skilling

3. Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice

4. Manufacturing and Services

5. Urban Development

6. Energy Security

7. Infrastructure

8. Innovation, Research, and Development

9. Next Generation Reforms

As outlined in the interim budget, the focus remains on addressing the needs of the poor, women, youth, and farmers, the Finance Minister said.