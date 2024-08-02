Changing Personal Details In EPF A/c: EPFO Outlines 12 Parameters On Major And Minor Changes

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issue a circular for correcting personal details of EPF Members. The new guidelines under standard operating procedure (SOP version 3.0) aims to delineate the procedure of receipt of Joint Declarations for the updation/insertion/correction in UAN profiles by the members and employer and the method of corrections to be followed by the Field Offices..

Joint Declaration is a joint request of Employees duly authenticated by the Employer for the modification/addition of the members` basic profile parameters. The changes preferred through Joint declaration are required to be supported with requisite documents, a list of which is mentioned in this SOP.

For the purpose of assigning tasks to the competent authority, the changes are classified as major and minor changes in the 12 Parameters by the EPFO.

The 12 Parameters --edited in SOP version 3.0 --where changes/updation can be preferred are:

1. Member Name

Type of Change: Major

1. If the name gets changed phonetically irrespective of no. of alphabets getting changed. 2. In case 3 or more than 3 alphabets get changed. 3. If expanding the name.

Type of Change: Minor

1. If less than 3 alphabets get changed and the name not changing phonetically. 2. If adding surname in case of female after marriage. 3. If removing salutations like Shri, Dr. Mr. Mrs., Miss etc.

2. Gender

Type of Change: Minor

Male/Female/Transgender [edited in SOP version 3.0]

3. Date of Birth

Type of Change:

Major if >3 Years

Minor if < =3 Years

4. Father Name [edited in SOP version 3.0]

Type of Change: Major

1. If the name gets changed phonetically irrespective of no. of alphabets getting changed. 2. In case 3 or more than 3 alphabets get changed. 3. If inserting a name for the first time. 4. If expanding the name

Type of Change: Minor

1. If less than 3 alphabets get changed and the name not changing phonetically. 2. If removing only salutations like Shri, Dr., Mr., Mrs., Miss etc

5. Mother Name [edited in SOP version 3.0]

Type of Change: Major

1. If the name gets changed phonetically irrespective of no. of alphabets getting changed. 2. In case 3 or more than 3 alphabets get changed. 3. If inserting a name for the first time. 4. If expanding the name.

Type of Change: Minor

1. If less than 3 alphabets get changed and the name not changing phonetically. 2. If removing only salutations like Shri, Dr., Mr., Mrs., Miss etc.

6. Spouse Name [edited in SOP version 3.0]

Type of Change: Major

1. If the name gets changed phonetically irrespective of no. of alphabets getting changed. 2. In case 3 or more than 3 alphabets get changed. 3. If inserting a name for the first time. 4. If expanding the name.

Type of Change: Minor

1. If less than 3 alphabets get changed and the name not changing phonetically. 2. If removing only salutations like Shri, Dr., Mr., Mrs., Miss etc.

7. Marital Status

Type of Change: Major

Change after the death of member

Type of Change: Minor

All other cases

8. Date of Joining

Type of Change: Major

Change after the death of the member

Type of Change: Minor

All other cases



9. Reason of Leaving

Type of Change: Major

Change after the death of the member

Type of Change: Minor

All other cases

10. Date of Leaving

Type of Change: Major

Change after the death of the member

Type of Change: Minor

All other cases

11. Nationality

Type of Change: Major

Non-SSA to SSA country

Type of Change: Minor

1. Non-SSA to non-SSA country change 2. SSA to SSA country change 3. SSA to non-SSA country change 4. For updating the nationality as INDIAN for the first time [edited in SOP version 3.0]



12. Aadhaar Number

Type of Change: Major

All types of changes or updation related to Aadhaar