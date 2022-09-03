New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that members can now file the nomination online for EPF/EPS account.

EPFO tweeted on its official twitter handle an infographic and wrote “File e-Nomination today online through UAN, to ensure #SocialSecurity for your family/nominee.”

The members can update the nomination any time as per need. Moreover, the nominee update is very necessary after marriage. EPFO tries to make the process smooth and easy by making self-declaration sufficient. There is no requirement of approval or documentation from the employer.

The EPFO also noted "if an EPF member wants to change an existing EPF/EPS nomination, then he/she can file a new nomination."

Members should note that the new nomination will override previous nomination. To file online nomination, members can visit www.epfindia.gov.in

What is Employee Provident Fund?

This is a scheme for employees. If you are an employee, then you pay a certain amount of your salary to the EPF scheme. The equal amount is given by your employer which adds up in the account. This amount can be used by the employee or the nominee in times of emergency or at retirement.