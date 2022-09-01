New Delhi: HMD Global, Nokia’s parent company, has launched three smartphones together – Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31 and Nokia X30 5G. The company plans to compete dominant players in the market such as Samsung and Xiaomi with its new 5G models built with new features.

However, Nokia is aiming at moving one step ahead of its rivals. The new smartphones are made from eco-friendly, recycled and sustainable materials. Besides, they are built sustainability and longevity in mind by providing a 3-year warranty and deliver 3 OS upgrades for longer use of smartphones.

Nokia X30 body is made from 100% recycled aluminum and 65% recycled plastic. Similarly, Nokia G60G is made using 60% recycled plastic.

Nokia X30 5G

Nokia X30 5G provides everything a gamer needs for smooth and deep experience. Nokia X30 has 6.43 FHD+AMOLED pure display with 90 Hz refresh rate which gives brighter colours and smoother viewing.

The main specialty is its ultra-wide angle shots camera to capture stunning landscapes. Besides, Dark vision and Night selfie deliver sharp photos and selfies even after sundown.Moreover, it has tripod mode to automatically enabled when device is steady or mounted on a tripod to capture long exposure and night shot.

Nokia G60

It is providing a durable, environmentally considered design and features. It’s covered by 3-year warranty and promises 3OS upgrades. It comes with a snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform to provide super-fast connection speeds. It has 6.58 FHD+120 Hz display which gives stunning picture and super smooth viewing.

One of the best features is 50 MP AI triple camera helping to take detailed ultra wide shots and Dark vision and AI Portraits day and night.