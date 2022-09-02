WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones, here's WHY & lists of model

New Delhi: Are you an iPhone user? If yes, you may get into trouble. Here is a warning for the numerous users of the iPhone. By October, some of the older iPhone models might no longer support WhatsApp. Therefore, if you enjoy using WhatsApp but own an earlier model of the iPhone, you will need to update your device.

Beginning on October 24, the instant messaging service WhatsApp, owned by Meta, will no longer function on several iPhone models. According to WABetaInfo, Apple is warning some iPhone owners that WhatsApp support for their devices is coming to an end. iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 software will no longer be able to use the texting service.

According to reports, WhatsApp has started to notify iPhone users who are running iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the app. The messaging service's users have already been notified via a message that they can no longer access the app on their smartphones.

“If you’re using iOS 10 or iOS 11, you need to update to iOS 12 in order to continue using WhatsApp: it means you can still continue using WhatsApp on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S, but you need to update your iOS version. Unfortunately, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C since iOS 12 is not available for these devices,” the report said.

Only two iPhone models—the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c—are affected by this as iOS 10 and iOS 11 are not often used on iPhones. Please upgrade your iPhone right away if it is still on an outdated version of the operating system. To see if your iPhone has the most recent software, navigate to Settings > About > Software update.

WhatsApp claims to support iOS 12 or newer, however it advises using the most recent OS release.