EPFO E-Passbook Service Down: Here Are Alternative Ways To Check PF Balance

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal has been facing server issue for the past few days, therefore, EPF members can't access their e-passbook or check PF balance. Customers have complaint that they aren’t able to access the e-passbook facility as the page 404 (the requested URL/ MemberPass Book/ Login was not found on this server) has appeared every time. Many EPF members are unable to download their e-passbooks through the EPFO website.

In response to the queries regarding unavailability of the e-passbook section on the portal, EPFO said, “Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly,”

EPFO portal is facing internal server issue and you can’t do much about that. As an EPF member, if you are looking ways to check PF balance, you can do so via alternative options.

As the EPFO portal is facing issue, users can take help of three ways to check PF balance – the Umang App, SMS, or Missed call.

View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App

Step 1: Go to the UMANG portal.

Step 2: Search EPFO and click on view passbook.

Step 3: You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) of your EPF account.

Step 4: Then you have to click on get OTP & submit OTP received on registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select member ID & download e-passbook.

Access PF balance via SMS

Users need to send an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. You will get access to your PF balance. Note – You need to write your UAN number in the message not literally UAN.

Get PF balance via Missed call

You can get access to PF balance by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from the registered mobile number.

EPFO adds 13.96 lakh net members, around 7.38 lakh new members, during February 2023. Out of 13.96 lakh members added during the month, around 7.38 lakh new members have come under ambit of EPFO for the first time. Among the newly joined members, highest enrolment is registered in the age-group of 18-21 years with 2.17 lakh members, followed by the age-group of 22-25 years with 1.91 lakh members.