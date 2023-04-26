WhatsApp User Now Can Use Same Account On Multiple Devices; What Is It And How Will It Work?

New Delhi: WhatsApp has now announced to let users run the same account on multiple phones in order to improving its multi-device offering. Therefore, you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. It will be major relief for those users who need several devices all-at-once for personal or professional use and can be free to sign-in from WhatsApp account whenever they have to use them.

“Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices,” WhatsApp informed in the blog.

The update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

How Will It Be Useful?

Linking phones as companion devices can make messaging easier. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off.

For instance, if you’re a small business owner and you want your additional employees can respond directly to customers from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account. You can do so now by linking the account on their devices simultaneously without additional need to sign-in every time.

WhatsApp Working On Easy Way To Link Companion Devices

WhatsApp also announced that it will introduce an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices in the coming weeks. The user just needs to enter your phone number on WhatsApp web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code.