EPFO subscribers can follow these steps to rectify their date of birth online

New Delhi: Of the numerous questions regarding online rectification of details by Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers, a major question is whether or not the member can change or rectify his/her date of birth.

The answer is yes. The retirement fund body allows subscribers to change or rectify their date of birth provided they give proper documentary evidence. The rectification can be made online.

In April 2020, EPFO issued revised instructions to facilitate PF members to rectify their date of birth. The move was to extend the availability and reach of online services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. EPFO revised instructions to facilitate PF members to rectify their date of birth in EPFO records was also to ensure that their UAN is KYC compliant.

EPFO had said that the date of birth recorded in 'Aadhaar' will now be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for the purpose of rectification, provided that the difference in the two dates is less than 3 years.

The PF subscribers can submit the correction requests online. This will enable EPFO to validate the date of birth of members online with UIDAI instantaneously, thus authenticating and reducing the processing time of change requests.

Here is how to do it online

Visit EPFO UAN Portal

Punch your Login details, password and the captcha code

From the drop down menu, select Manage and Modify Basic Details

You will be headed for Request for Change

Here you will have to feed in your Aadhaar details, your name, your date of birth and selection for your gender

Make the required changes

Once the process of rectification is done from the subscribers' end, a joint request has to be submitted by the employee and the employer to the concerned EPF office along with documents like Aadhaar, PAN etc.