Good news for HDFC Bank a/c holders! Interest rates on Savings account revised --Check latest rates here

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has reived rate of Interest for Savings Bank deposits Accounts. The Bank said that Savings Bank interest will be calculated on the daily balances maintained in your account and interest will be paid at quarterly intervals.

The country's biggest private sector lender said that effective 2nd February 2022, the rate of Interest for Savings Bank deposits Accounts has been revised as below :

Savings Balance (Rs) Interest Rate p.a Less than Rs. 50 Lakh 3.00% Of and above Rs 50 Lakh to less than Rs 1000 Cr 3.50% Of and above Rs 1000 Cr 4.50%

HDFC Bank has reported an 18 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021, even as there is a marginal increase in bad loans. The bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 41,436.36 crore from Rs 38,438.47 crore in July-September 2020, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

Total income (standalone) grew to Rs 38,754.16 crore in the second quarter of FY2022 from Rs 36,069.42 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended September 2021 grew by 12.1 per cent to Rs 17,684.4 crore from Rs 15,776.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.