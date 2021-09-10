Good news for taxpayers! ITR filing deadline for FY21 extended to December 31

New Delhi: The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 has been again extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a bid to provide relief to taxpayers. The new deadline for filing ITR has been shifted from September 30 to December 31, 2021.

However, this isn’t the first time that the tax department has extended the deadline for filing ITR for FY21. Previously, the deadline for filing ITR was extended by CBDT from July 31 to September 30. At that time the deadline was extended due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that had gripped the nation for months.

This time the Finance Ministry said that the deadline has been extended after taking note of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961(the “Act”).

“Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22,” Finance Ministry said.

However, one of the major reasons behind the deadline extension is technical glitches faced by taxpayers while filing ITR on the new income tax portal developed by Infosys. Several taxpayers had complained that the portal isn't working properly, leading to delays in the filing of ITR.

Besides ITR filing, the deadline for furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21 has been extended to 15th January 2022 from the current deadline of 31st October 2021.