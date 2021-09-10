हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next not to be launched today, September 10: Know new sale details

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had earlier this year said that 'JioPhone Next' -- being jointly developed by Jio and Google -- would be available from September 10.

JioPhone Next not to be launched today, September 10: Know new sale details

New Delhi: The sale of the much-awaited affordable smartphone 'JioPhone Next' which was scheduled for today, has been postponed till Diwali.

'JioPhone Next' is in advanced trials and its festive season roll-out will commence before Diwali, according to a statement by Jio.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had earlier this year said that 'JioPhone Next' -- being jointly developed by Jio and Google -- would be available from September 10.

In a statement, Jio has now said, "Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season."

'JioPhone Next' is widely expected to be among the most-affordable smartphone, although its pricing has not been disclosed yet. 

Recently, some more details JioPhone Next surfaced online, giving the customers an idea about the phone's price and features. The smartphone features premium capabilities, including language and translation features, and support for the latest Android and security updates.

As per the latest leaks, shared by tipster Yogesh, JioPhone Next will feature a 5.5-inch HD display, 2,500mAh battery, 13-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel front shutter. Under the hood, the phone is touted to be powered by the Qualcomm QM215 SoC and come with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The tipster has also shared that the JioPhone Next will come at a price of Rs 3,499.

Based on an optimised OS that is leveraged from Android and Play Store with features that are built specially for JioPhone Next, the two technology organisations have worked closely to create a smartphone experience aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across India.

